Protest called off after meeting with Secretary Health Sindh: GHA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Grand Health Alliance Sindh (GHA) called off the sit-in, that was to be demonstrated on Feb 15, after the meeting with Secretary Health Sindh held here.

In the meeting, Secretary had assured GHA to resolve their issues within 10 days, Representative of Grand Health Alliance and Vice President Young Doctors Association (YDA) Dr. Waris Jakhrani said this while talking to APP here on Thursday.

Grand Health Alliance Sindh (GHA) was to demonstrate 3-day sit-in from Feb 15 outside Karachi Press Club against non-acceptance their demands by Sindh Government but later it was called off when the secretary assured to resolve all their issues.

"If our demands were not accepted within 10 days, we have right to protest", Waris Jakhrani added, recounting that we are hopeful because Sindh government would be working on it.

The alliance would continue its struggle till all their demands are accepted by provincial government, he reaffirmed.

Earlier, we tried repeatedly to raise our grievances with health department officials including health secretary, but nothing has been done in this regards", he said, saying that this forced us to go on the protest.

Demands of GDA Sindh included immediate releases of arrears along with stipend to House Officers (HOs) and Postgraduates (PGs) and Risk Allowances, Jakhrani reiterated , adding that the hostel facility should also be provided to all PGs, House Officers and all doctors of Sindh province. Increment in SNE's (Sanctioned New Employees) of dental surgeons' seats should be made and in addition, Specialist care dental surgeons should be recruited, he said, demanding the regularization of COVID health works and regularization of Trauma and PPHI Staff.

Apart from this, SNE approval for unpaid medical officers should also be made. Uniform deputation policy and Nursing recruitment rules should be made immediately, he articulated, adding that Shuda package should be announced for the families of deceased.

Moreover, Health Insurance policy program should be finalized and twelve paramedics of Chandka Medical College Larkana should be re-instated, he told.