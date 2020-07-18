UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Calls Off After Successful Talks With Distt Admin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Protest calls off after successful talks with distt admin

People ended their protest camp after assurance of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tharparkar Kabeer Shah that their demands would be fulfilled here on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :People ended their protest camp after assurance of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tharparkar Kabeer Shah that their demands would be fulfilled here on Saturday.

According to details, people had set up protest camp against demolition of their houses and mishandling by district administration since the last 20 days.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho, ADC visited protest camp and talked with representatives of protest and assured them his full support regarding solution of their problems after which they called-off their protest camp.

Related Topics

Protest Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Rupee depreciates against US dollar in interbank a ..

3 minutes ago

DRAP approves 7 per cent increase in prices of ess ..

17 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Abbas appear as star bowlers for Team ..

1 hour ago

China's Xinjiang province reports 16 new COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

17 mln people to get benefit from CPOFP

1 minute ago

Archbishop urges people to follow SOPs

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.