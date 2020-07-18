Protest calls off after successful talks with distt admin

People ended their protest camp after assurance of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tharparkar Kabeer Shah that their demands would be fulfilled here on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :People ended their protest camp after assurance of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tharparkar Kabeer Shah that their demands would be fulfilled here on Saturday.

According to details, people had set up protest camp against demolition of their houses and mishandling by district administration since the last 20 days.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho, ADC visited protest camp and talked with representatives of protest and assured them his full support regarding solution of their problems after which they called-off their protest camp.