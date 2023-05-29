UrduPoint.com

Protest Demonstration Condemns Yasin Malik's Imprisonment

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 07:14 PM

A protest demonstration was organized here on Monday under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against the appeal of NIA to convert the life imprisonment of Kashmiri resistance movement leader Muhammad Yasin Malik into death sentence

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):A protest demonstration was organized here on Monday under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against the appeal of NIA to convert the life imprisonment of Kashmiri resistance movement leader Muhammad Yasin Malik into death sentence.

A large number of people gathered at Burhan Wani Chowk holding banners and placards besides chanting slogans against BJP led Indian government.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali has cautioned that Indian government, NIA and the so-called Indian judiciary should refrain from conspiracies against Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

He maintained that the demand for the death penalty of Muhammad Yasin Malik was testimony of the malice and hostility of the Indian rulers towards the Kashmiri people.

Ghazali appealed the United Nations, OIC and international human rights organizations to take notice of the reprisals against Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri freedom movement leaders.

Usman Ali Hashim said that India's so-called judiciary was being used by Narendra Modi as the worst war weapon against Kashmiri prisoners.

� "After Muhammad Afzal Guru, now Yasin Malik is being targeted for revenge", he added.

Mushtaq-ul-Islam on the occasion said that Yasin Malik was being subjected to the worst revenge for fighting people's rights, "India cannot weaken the resistance movement with such crude tactics" he reiterated.� Khalid Mehmood Zaidi and Hafiz Bilal Ahmad Farooqui said that the government of Pakistan should urgently raise the issue of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri prisoners at international forums.� Shazia Kayani Advocate on the occasion said that 12 Kashmiri women including Asia Andrabi were in Tihar Jail for demanding freedom and Plebiscite according to UN resolutions.

Muhammad Aslam Inqlabi, Uzair Alam, Muhammad Aimal Farzam, Mahfooz Inqalabi, Amir Abbasi, Riaz Awan and other speakers strongly condemned the Indian government's act against Kashmiri prisoners including Yasin Malik and demanded UNSC to play its legitimate role for the safety of lives of Kashmiri people.

