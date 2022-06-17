Protest demonstration held against PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Representatives of all political parties on Friday staged a protest demonstration for unscheduled frequent power outages in Hayatabad.

The joint protest rally was attended by local government representatives, traders, property dealers and large number of people who gathered at Tatara chowk.

Chairman Hayatabad, Imran Khan Salarzai said that it was great injustice that area with 100 % recovery of utility bills and no line losses at all.

The demonstrators gave a deadline of 7 days to stop unscheduled load shedding, otherwise they would have to lock the PESCO office in Hayatabad.