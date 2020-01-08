UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Demonstration Held Against SPSC's Alleged Manipulation In CCE-18

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:31 PM

Protest demonstration held against SPSC's alleged manipulation in CCE-18

A large number of candidates, who were declared unsuccessful in Sindh Public Service Commission's Combined Competitive Examination on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against alleged manipulation in final result of CCE-18 here, in front of head office of the commission

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :A large number of candidates, who were declared unsuccessful in Sindh Public Service Commission's Combined Competitive Examination on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against alleged manipulation in final result of CCE-18 here, in front of head office of the commission.

The protesting candidates while chanting slogans against the management of the provincial Public Service Commission, alleged that the management of SPSC had committed gross misconduct by deliberately preferred candidates whose the relatives of officers of the Commission.

The protesting candidates have alleged that sons, daughters and other relatives of officers of Sindh Public Service Commission had been declared successful in the examination by manipulating the actual result of the competitive examination.

They said a petition in this regard had already been filed in honorable Sindh High Court for conducting investigation regarding authenticity of the provincial civil services examination conducted by Sindh Public Service Commission.

They also demanded an impartial inquiry about alleged manipulation of result of CCE-18 held in 2019.

Related Topics

Protest Sindh High Court 2019 SPSC

Recent Stories

Supreme Court returns petition challenging Electio ..

1 minute ago

Photographic exhibition on cultural diversity of P ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan wants to play role in ending US-Iran conf ..

1 minute ago

Plane With Ukrainian Experts, Rescue Team to Head ..

1 minute ago

Joint media brief - ex sea guardians 2020

17 minutes ago

Bowardi discusses cooperation with Kazakh Ambassad ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.