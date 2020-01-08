(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :A large number of candidates, who were declared unsuccessful in Sindh Public Service Commission's Combined Competitive Examination on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against alleged manipulation in final result of CCE-18 here, in front of head office of the commission.

The protesting candidates while chanting slogans against the management of the provincial Public Service Commission, alleged that the management of SPSC had committed gross misconduct by deliberately preferred candidates whose the relatives of officers of the Commission.

The protesting candidates have alleged that sons, daughters and other relatives of officers of Sindh Public Service Commission had been declared successful in the examination by manipulating the actual result of the competitive examination.

They said a petition in this regard had already been filed in honorable Sindh High Court for conducting investigation regarding authenticity of the provincial civil services examination conducted by Sindh Public Service Commission.

They also demanded an impartial inquiry about alleged manipulation of result of CCE-18 held in 2019.