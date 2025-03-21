Protest Demonstration Held To Express Solidarity With Palestinians
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 09:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) A protest demonstration was held outside the Jinnah Town Office here on Friday under the leadership of Chairman Jinnah Town Rizwan Abdul Sami to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and against Israeli aggression.
TMC Jinnah council members, officers, employees and citizens participated in the demonstration in large numbers.
Slogans were raised in favor of the freedom of Palestine and Israeli aggression was strongly condemned in the demonstration.
The participants held Palestinian flags in their hands and expressed their complete solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Recent Stories
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security plan finalises for main procession of Youm-e-Ali (R.A)5 minutes ago
-
Protest demonstration held to express solidarity with Palestinians5 minutes ago
-
President calls for electricity, water savings5 minutes ago
-
CS reviews digitalization of land records, E-Title Transfer5 minutes ago
-
Govt pursuing policies on climate action: PM5 minutes ago
-
World Down Syndrome Day 2025 observed5 minutes ago
-
Multi-pronged strategy needed to address security issues in Balochistan15 minutes ago
-
World Water Day: AKU spotlights urgent need for water conservation15 minutes ago
-
Police repel 5th terrorist attack on Lakhani Checkpost25 minutes ago
-
Director Agriculture inaugurates tree plantation drive on International Forest Day25 minutes ago
-
Traffic Officers tasked with optimising roads for traffic flow, road safety25 minutes ago
-
IGP chairs video-link conference to review PSCA affairs25 minutes ago