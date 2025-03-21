Protest demonstration held to express solidarity with Palestinians

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) A protest demonstration was held outside the Jinnah Town Office here on Friday under the leadership of Chairman Jinnah Town Rizwan Abdul Sami to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and against Israeli aggression.

TMC Jinnah council members, officers, employees and citizens participated in the demonstration in large numbers.

Slogans were raised in favor of the freedom of Palestine and Israeli aggression was strongly condemned in the demonstration.

The participants held Palestinian flags in their hands and expressed their complete solidarity with the people of Palestine.