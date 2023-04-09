Close
Protest Demos Held Against Brutal Murder Of IBA University Professor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Protest demos held against brutal murder of IBA University professor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The civil society and Sindhi Adabi Sangat Sindh staged separate protest demonstrations and sit-ins at Press Club and Naseem Nagar Chowk in Qasimabad on Sunday against the brutal murder of Ajmal Sawand in Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

Sindhi Adabi Sangat's Secretary Taj Joyo led the protest demonstrations outside the Hyderabad press club to condemn the brutal murder of Shaheed Ajmal Sawand, an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at IBA University Sukkur.

The participants of the protest strongly condemned the incident which took place in the Larkana division due to a tribal feud between Sundrani - Sawand tribes.

They chanted slogans against the feudal system, as according to them, this system reinforces tribal conflicts.

Addressing the protest, Taj Joyo demanded the immediate arrest of the murderers so that they could be severely punished.

In Qasimabad, the Civil Society activists also organized a separate protest demonstration and staged a sit-in at Naseem Nagar roundabout to condemn the barbaric murder of an academician Prof Sawad.

Prof Mushtaq Mirani, Prof Yaqoob Chandio, Taj Joyo, Sarang Joyo, Darshan Sachdev, Shabbir Nizamani and scores of civil society activists demanded early arrest of the killers of Prof Ajmal Sawand.

They chanted slogans against the feudal system, tribal conflicts and deteriorating lawlessness in Sindh and demanded action against perpetrators of the crimes.

The sit-in lasted for an hour and was participated by hundreds of workers belonging to civil society, political as well as nationalist parties.

They were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the brutal murder of IBA University professor, Ajmal Sawand.

