Protest Erupt In IIOJK Against Power Tariff Hike, Forced Disconnections

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 09:30 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Feb, 2025) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) state, hundreds of power consumers took to street agitation in occupied Srinagar demanding uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Ramzan, a reduction in power tariff, immediate reconnections and an extension of the amnesty, here Friday.

According to report, power consumers including social and political activists late Thursday held protest demonstrations against the ongoing power crisis in the occupied state. Police forcefully stopped the protesters to proceed from a local headquarters towards Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

On this occasion, the protesters, led by a local Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, raised slogans against the puppet state government and the state power department for their failure to end the power crisis.

Holding placards in their hands, the protesters demanded an uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Ramzan and the immediate reconnection of electricity for those whose power had been cut off due to unpaid bills. They also called for an extension of the amnesty beyond March 2025.

They condemned the frequently interrupted power supply, the steep hike in tariffs and disconnections for non-payment, which disproportionately affect the poor and marginalized communities.

“Given the poor economic conditions of the people in the occupied valley, who are grappling with issues like rising unemployment and skyrocketing inflation, the power tariff must be reduced,” speakers said.

APP/ahr/378

