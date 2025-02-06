Protest erupts over alleged police torture leading to woman’s death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A 42-year-old woman allegedly died due to police torture while in custody, sparking a protest outside the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Her family accused the police of beating her with the butt of a gun and pushing her, which they claim led to her sudden death.

In response to her death, the heirs placed the body on the road and raised slogans against the police, demanding justice.Tensions escalated when the family refused to allow a postmortem examination, resulting in a tug-of-war over the body between the police and the family/

The deceased’s family called on the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab to take notice of the incident and ensure justice for Kali Mai’s alleged killing at the hands of the police.

On the other hand, a police spokesperson dismissed the allegations, stating that the police had no involvement in her death.

However, a police spokesperson denied the allegations, stating that the police had no involvement in her death. According to the spokesperson, police were conducting a search operation in the Jaleebi Mor area after suspecting suspicious activity. He claimed that Kali Mai, a heart patient, suffered a cardiac arrest while rushing into a neighbor's house in panic.

Ultimately, the police withdrew from the scene after recording the family's statement before a magistrate, as the family refused both to have the body transferred to the hospital and to allow an autopsy.