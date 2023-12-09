Protest for arrest of 'serial-killer' in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A protest demonstration was held for the arrest of an alleged serial killer in Mid Ranjha police station area, here on Saturday.

Heirs of victims Noor Hayyat, Tahir, Khalid Mehmood and Muhammad Yar, along with other people of the same locality, staged a demonstration against the police for not arresting an alleged serial killer Ahmad Sher, who had murdered five members of a family in the limits of Mid Ranja and Kotmomin police stations on Nov 9.

They said Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and IGP Punjab Usman Anwar had also taken notice of the incident; however, the police failed to arrest the killers despite passage of over a month.

Talking to the media, the victims said they were also receiving threats from the killer and they were afraid that if the police dis not arrest the accused, he may kill them also. They said the accused was hiding in the area but the police could not arrest him.

The heirs of the deceased appealed to the IGP Punjab and the Punjab Chief Minister to order arrest of killers. The heirs said if the killer was not arrested immediately, he might take another life.

A police spokesman said that the police station concerned was fully active on the special directives of District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, and conducting raids by using modern technology to arrest the accused at the earliest.