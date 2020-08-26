Protest for regularization of contact , contingent employees 'act in GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Protest held in Gilgit in fornt of Chief Secretary office for the regularization of contract and contingent employees' act 2020.

The bill was passed from Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon had signed the bill on June 26, 2020.

This act paves the way to regularise over 6,000 contract and contingent employees serving in different departments of Gilgit-Baltistan.

It has been learnt that the Government has stopped implementation on the act due to legal loopholes.