Protest held against closure of schools in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Parents, teachers, students and members of civil society held demonstrations in various districts of northern Sindh on Monday against the closure of all educational institutions in the Sindh province.

According to details, the protesters held demonstrations in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Ghotki, carrying banners, placards and demanding the opening of all educational institutions from Primary to university level to protect their children's future.

They said more than a year had already elapsed due to Covid-19 pandemic, while, currently, when all the markets, shopping malls, other businesses and political activities were allowed to be carried out, what was the reason the Sindh government had ordered to close the educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the protesters demanded the authorities to open all the educational institutions with strict implementation of SOPs.