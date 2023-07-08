Open Menu

Protest Held Against Desecration Of Holy Quran In Swabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Protest held against desecration of Holy Quran in Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) ::The protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran continued in the district.

The protest was led by District President Haji Muhammad Shiraz Khan of Muslim League (N) and General Secretary Babar Salim with party workers.

People from different walks of life including Ulemas participated in the protest.

The speakers on the occasion while addressing said, "Swedish government should immediately punish the insolent and apologize to the entire Muslim Ummah because one person has harmed the hearts of millions of Muslims by desecrating the Holy Quran.

" Senior Vice President Haji Ghulam Haqqani of the PML-N and others condemned the desecration of the Quran in Sweden and demanded that the government terminate diplomatic relations and expel the Swedish ambassador.

Naeem Haqqani, Mufti Hamadullah and President Tajran Shahi Rawan have demanded the government to expel the Swedish Ambassador and raise voices against him at the international level.

Related Topics

Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shiraz Sweden Muslim Mufti From Government Million

Recent Stories

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

4 minutes ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

19 minutes ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

21 minutes ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

3 hours ago
Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

3 hours ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

13 hours ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan