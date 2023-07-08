Protest held against desecration of Holy Quran in Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) ::The protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran continued in the district.

The protest was led by District President Haji Muhammad Shiraz Khan of Muslim League (N) and General Secretary Babar Salim with party workers.

People from different walks of life including Ulemas participated in the protest.

The speakers on the occasion while addressing said, "Swedish government should immediately punish the insolent and apologize to the entire Muslim Ummah because one person has harmed the hearts of millions of Muslims by desecrating the Holy Quran.

" Senior Vice President Haji Ghulam Haqqani of the PML-N and others condemned the desecration of the Quran in Sweden and demanded that the government terminate diplomatic relations and expel the Swedish ambassador.

Naeem Haqqani, Mufti Hamadullah and President Tajran Shahi Rawan have demanded the government to expel the Swedish Ambassador and raise voices against him at the international level.