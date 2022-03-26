Protest held against forced marriage of immature girl

A woman has staged a protest against forced marriage of her immature daughter after kidnapping

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A woman has staged a protest against forced marriage of her immature daughter after kidnapping.

Addressing a press conference outside Badin Press club on Saturday, woman Azizan w/o Dhani Bux korejo R/O Gharibabad area said that a man Nadeem s/o Saleem Malah along with his two other accomplices Hameed Malah and Faheem Abbasi had abducted her 10 years old daughter Muskan get forced marriage with the help of armed persons while she was immature. Woman demanded to register a case against suspects and give justice to her.