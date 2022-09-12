UrduPoint.com

Protest Held Against Formation Of Single Education Board

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Employees of the Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE), representatives of educational institutions, political and social organizations on Monday outside the Abbottabad Press Club staged protest against the formation of a single education board of KP

The protesters, in their press conference, said they were aware that the students' problems problems due to the closure of the board offices.

There were eight education boards in KP and all of them were in protest at the moment, they added, urging the provincial government to resolve this matter.

The protesters claimed that the provincial Secretary of Education contacted them, while ensuring that the provincial government was not going towards the formation of single board, however, contrary in the notification it was mentioned that the future exams will be held under a single board.

The press conference was addressed by Umar Farooq Khan, President of EPCA Education Board Unit and General Secretary All Boards KPK, Afser Khan SeniorVice President All Boards KPK Sajid Saeed Vice Chairman All Boards PrivateSchools Associations representatives Tahir Afridi, Raja Qadir Naqeebullah. local political leaders, Naseer Khan Jadoon, Asad Javed Khan Jadoon, Sarfaraz Khan Jadoon and others, and a large number of board employees were present.

