Protest Held Against Indian Atrocities In IIOJK
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A march against Indian atrocities and in favour of the right to self-determination was held under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Tuesday.
March led by Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, was pariticipated by a large number of women, children, elders and youth carrying banners, placards and pictures of Kashmiri prisoners. Moreover, there were demands for a referendum from the United Nations that were stated on banners and placards.
The participants of the rally were chanting slogans such as blood bath Kashmir is ours", "Indian tyrants, leave Jammu and Kashmir", "Wake up, wake up, UNO, wake up" and others.
While addressing the protestors, speakers said that they are demanding the implementation of the resolution of January 5, 1949 and other resolutions from the United Nations Security Council through this "Right to Self-Determination Campaign".
The speakers said that India was constantly conspiring to confuse the Kashmir issue by using military force, arresting citizens under black laws, fake encounters, state oppression and intimidation of the Kashmiri people.
Meanwhile, "Pakistan is trying to resolve the Kashmir issue by fully supporting the demand of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination for a fair and lasting solution", they maintained.
Speakers said that the Kashmiri people have been demanding the implementation of the resolutions passed by the United Nations for the past 75 years.
They said that the time has come for the world to fulfill its promises made with the Kashmiri people.
The speakers demanded the international community to declare the illegal Indian actions of August 5, 2019 null and void.
They termed the decision of the Indian Supreme Court on December 11, 2023 as a biased, unjust and political decision and called it judicial terrorism.
The speakers said that the world should take immediate steps to resolve the Kashmir issue for the establishment of lasting peace in South Asia.
The protestors demanded the international human rights organizations to play their role for the release of Kashmiri prisoners incarcerated in Indian
