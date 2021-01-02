Protest held against Indian propaganda against Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan Friday held a protest here outside the Quetta Press Club against India's anti-Pakistan propaganda and terrorism activities.

Senior Vice President Syed Sanaullah Agha, General Secretary Mir Ghaffar Badini and workers participated in the protest.

Addressing the gathering, the party leaders condemned Indian propaganda based on Karima Baloch's death, who, the Canadian authorities maintained, died a natural death. The Indian intelligence agencies were involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan, they added.

The speakers said the Pakistan Army, FC, Police, Levies and other law enforcement agencies were playing a key role in curbing terrorist activities, and their sacrifices would not go in vain.