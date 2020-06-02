UrduPoint.com
Protest Held Against Issuance Of Fake Domiciles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:12 PM

Protest held against issuance of fake domiciles

The Hyderabad Samaji Itehad on Tuesday organized protest demonstration against alleged issuance of fake domiciles in different districts of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Samaji Itehad on Tuesday organized protest demonstration against alleged issuance of fake domiciles in different districts of Sindh.

Protest demonstration was held opposite Hyderabad Press Club in which a number of members of Samaji Itehad participated by holding placards and banners.

While addressing the protest demonstration, Toufique Baloch, Muhammad Hassan Leghari, Mushtaq Baloch, Irfan Leghari and others said issuance of fake domiciles to outsiders was a gross misconduct therefore all responsible persons should be brought to justice.

They demanded a departmental action against responsible officers and cancellation of all such domiciles without any delay.

On the occasion, protesters chanted slogans against issuance of fake domiciles to non-residents of Sindh.

