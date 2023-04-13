UrduPoint.com

Protest Held Against Murder Of Dr Sawand

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 08:27 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The teachers and students of Sukkur IBA University gathered at Sukkur Press Club here on Thursday, to protest and demand justice for the slain professor, Dr Ajmal Sawand, who was brutally murdered last week.

The protest, organized by the Sukkur IBA university's faculty and students, saw hundreds of educators and students carrying placards with slogans such as "Justice for Dr Ajmal Sawand " and "End violence against educators." They demanded for justice and urged the authorities to take swift action in solving the case.

Speaking at the protest, Vice Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA University, Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh expressed his grief, said that they have lost a dedicated educator and a valuable member of our university. We demand justice for Dr. Ajmal Sawand," VC said.

Students also spoke and shared their memories of Dr Ajmal Sawand, as a caring and dedicated mentor. "He was always there for us, guiding and inspiring us to pursue our dreams. His loss is irreparable, and we will not rest until justice is served," said one student speaker.

