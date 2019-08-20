Protest held against power breakdown

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundred of protesters gathered in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad against the disruption of power supply for several hours here on Monday.

The enraged protesters burnt the tyres in Dhoke Kala Khan area and blocked the all kind of traffic on the road against the restoration of power supply.

The protesters chanted slogans against the WAPDA authorities while the concerned officials ran away from the scene.

One of the complainant Raja Saeed said that we are suffering power breakdown for several hours and have lodged repeated complaints but in vain.

He said that disruption of power supply for several hours make the life of the dwellers miserable and pathetic. A heavy contingent ofpolice also reached on the spot.

Talking to APP, Station House Officer Shujaat Ali Babar said that WAPDA officials assured soon the electricity supply would be restored in the area.