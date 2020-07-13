Protest held against supply of contaminated water in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The residents of Hyderabad Monday held protest demonstration against supply of contaminated water in different areas and staged sit in outside office of MD WASA.

A large number of people belonging to Latifabad unit number 8 and other areas of the city staged demonstration in front of the office of the MD WASA and complained that several residents had fallen ill because of water borne diseases due to unhygienic water being supplied to the residents of Shaheen Arcade and other localities of Latifabad unit 08.

They have demanded for supplying of clean drinking water and action should be taken against responsible WASA officers. In case of failure in fulfilling of their genuine demands a protest movement would be started against WASA management, they warned.