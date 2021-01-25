Protest held against threats to journalist Rauf Chandio

The civil society activists here Monday held a demonstration to protest against threats given to Hyderabad based journalist and anchorperson Rauf Chandio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The civil society activists here Monday held a demonstration to protest against threats given to Hyderabad based journalist and anchorperson Rauf Chandio.

Professor Imdad Chandio, Rafique Magsi, Samar Jatoi and others led the protest rally and demanded strict action against the responsible persons identified by the Mehran tv anchorperson and former secretary of Hyderabad Press Club Abdul Rauf Chandio.

They said influential persons were threatening the journalist for withdrawing a case registered by Chandio against suspected thieves who had allegedly stolen fans, computer tablets, batteries from a private school located in village Kiran Khan Shoro last week.

All responsible persons involved in the theft incident and the threats given to Chandio should immediately be arrested and protection would also be provided to Rauf Chandio, civil society activists demanded and warned that in case of failure protest movement would be extended to other cities of the province.