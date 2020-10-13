UrduPoint.com
Protest Held Against Water Suspension In Waran Canal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:32 PM

Hundreds of villagers of Jattatar belt Tuesday staged a peaceful protest demonstration against the prolonged suspension of water in the Waran Canal

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Hundreds of villagers of Jattatar belt Tuesday staged a peaceful protest demonstration against the prolonged suspension of water in the Waran Canal.

Scores of dwellers of Union Council (UC) Ranwal, UC Jattatar, UC Shah Alam and others areas of Jattatar belt gathered at village Ranwal on Dera Ismail Khan avenue to lodge their protest against the loathsome attitude of authorities concerned for the water suspension in the Waran Canal.

The protesting people were addressed by Malik Ramzan Shori, Malik Amir, Mauz Arain, Haji Zaman and other notables of the area.

Representatives of different civil organizations and political parties also participated in the protest to show their solidarity and sympathy with the inhabitants of Jattar belt.

The speakers strongly denounced the prolonged suspension of water in the Waran Canal by the WAPDA and irrigation department.

The speakers deplored that persistent suspension of water in the Waran Canal had led to scarcity of the drinking water and brought starvation to the entire area.

The protesting villagers threatened to expand the protest if government failed to address their genuine demand.

Meantime, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor ul Amin, Assistant Commissioner Zahid Jatoi and DSP headquarters Iqbal Baloch arrived at the protest scene and held dialogue with the leaders of the protest.

The protestors peacefully dispersed after the representatives of district administration and police assured them that irrigation department would restore water in the Waran Canal on October 16, 2020.

