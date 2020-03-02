Protest held at Birmingham against attacks on Muslims in New Delhi

A protest against the recent attacks on Muslims in New Delhi was held outside Indian Consulate, Birmingham, United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :A protest against the recent attacks on Muslims in New Delhi was held outside Indian Consulate, Birmingham, United Kingdom.

People raised their voices and show solidarity with the New Dehli victims and their families as well as the innocent Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir, said a press release received here on Monday.

The protesters condemned the RSS and BJP government for their new Citizenship Act and the discrimination against minorities especially against Muslims.

They said all friends of humanity must stand up against the fascism and oppression before it was too late.

They chanted slogans against fascist RSS, Narendra Modi and Anti secularism acts of Indian government and in favour of independence of Kashmir, Khalistan and minorities rights in India.

The protesters demanded the British government to wake up and and take action to help the imprisoned Kashmiri nation and stop ethnic cleansing of minorities in India.