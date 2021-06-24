Protest held for 20% increase in pension for retired employees

All Sindh Retired Government Servants Welfare Association on Thursday staged a protest for sufficient increase in pension for retired employees to face the increasing trend of inflation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :All Sindh Retired Government Servants Welfare Association on Thursday staged a protest for sufficient increase in pension for retired employees to face the increasing trend of inflation.

A rally led by Muhammad Siddique Ghori and Muhammad Farooq Khan criticized meager enhancement in pension announced in the provincial budget and demanded to enhance at least 20% increase in the pensions like government employees.

They said in the Sindh budget, the government had announced a 10 % increase in pension while government employees' salary was increased by 20%.

They warned that a strong protest movement would be started if a 20% increase in pension would not be announced.