Protest Held For 20% Increase In Pension For Retired Employees
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:03 PM
All Sindh Retired Government Servants Welfare Association on Thursday staged a protest for sufficient increase in pension for retired employees to face the increasing trend of inflation
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :All Sindh Retired Government Servants Welfare Association on Thursday staged a protest for sufficient increase in pension for retired employees to face the increasing trend of inflation.
A rally led by Muhammad Siddique Ghori and Muhammad Farooq Khan criticized meager enhancement in pension announced in the provincial budget and demanded to enhance at least 20% increase in the pensions like government employees.
They said in the Sindh budget, the government had announced a 10 % increase in pension while government employees' salary was increased by 20%.
They warned that a strong protest movement would be started if a 20% increase in pension would not be announced.