UrduPoint.com

Protest Held For Reopening Of Schools In Badin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:09 PM

Protest held for reopening of Schools in Badin

A large number of students staged a protest against the anti education policies of the Sindh Government and closure of the schools

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A large number of students staged a protest against the anti education policies of the Sindh Government and closure of the schools.

According to details, the protest was organized by the All Private Schools Teachers association Badin in which students federation, civil society representatives, a large number of students and their parents participated. Protest Rally which started from Shahnawaz Chowk and culminated at Badin Press club.

Participants holding placards and Banners chanted slogans against the Sindh Government and demanded the opening of School.

Addressing on the occasion General Secretary All private school Teachers Association district Badin Muhammad Ali Buledi, representative of Students federation Mashooq Soomro.

President SUP district Badin Sikandar Notyar and others deplored that educational institutions in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were opened under SOPs but the Sindh Government was destroying the future of children by adopting anti education policies. They demanded reopening of all educational institutions under adherence to SOPs otherwise scope of protest to be widened.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Civil Society Badin Muhammad Ali All From Government

Recent Stories

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of US Consul-Gen ..

28 minutes ago
 Minister for promoting cultivation of basmati rice ..

Minister for promoting cultivation of basmati rice

4 minutes ago
 Pioneering Congo band Benda Bilili yearn for comeb ..

Pioneering Congo band Benda Bilili yearn for comeback

4 minutes ago
 Islamist Insurgency in Mozambique May Persist Afte ..

Islamist Insurgency in Mozambique May Persist After Liberation of Mocimboa da Pr ..

4 minutes ago
 Patrushev, Sullivan Discuss Situation in Afghanist ..

Patrushev, Sullivan Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Russian Security Council

4 minutes ago
 Minister for intensifying anti-dengue activities

Minister for intensifying anti-dengue activities

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.