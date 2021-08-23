Protest held for reopening of Schools in Badin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A large number of students staged a protest against the anti education policies of the Sindh Government and closure of the schools.

According to details, the protest was organized by the All Private Schools Teachers association Badin in which students federation, civil society representatives, a large number of students and their parents participated. Protest Rally which started from Shahnawaz Chowk and culminated at Badin Press club.

Participants holding placards and Banners chanted slogans against the Sindh Government and demanded the opening of School.

Addressing on the occasion General Secretary All private school Teachers Association district Badin Muhammad Ali Buledi, representative of Students federation Mashooq Soomro.

President SUP district Badin Sikandar Notyar and others deplored that educational institutions in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were opened under SOPs but the Sindh Government was destroying the future of children by adopting anti education policies. They demanded reopening of all educational institutions under adherence to SOPs otherwise scope of protest to be widened.