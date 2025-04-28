Protest held in Landi Kotal to show solidarity with Pakistan Army

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) In the Khyber district’s Landi Kotal Bazaar, a large protest rally was held at Bacha Khan Chowk where elders, local government representatives, traders, and members of the public gathered to voice their opposition against India and express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The protesters sent a strong and clear message to India, warning that any misadventure would be met with a fitting and crushing response.

Speakers at the rally emphasized their unwavering support for the armed forces, declaring that they stood shoulder to shoulder with them in the defense of the motherland.

Highlighting historical sacrifices, the speakers recalled that their forefathers had fought for the liberation of Kashmir, and assured that they would not hesitate to rise again for the national cause if needed.

Participants raised loud slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army and praised its vital role in protecting the lives and property of the people.

The rally concluded with renewed pledges of loyalty to Pakistan and determination to defend its sovereignty at all costs.