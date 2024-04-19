Protest Held In Srinagar, Baramulla Against IIOJK Authorities’ Anti-people Policies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 03:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Protests were held in Srinagar and Baramulla districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the authorities’ anti-people policies.
According to Kashmir Media Service, retired employees of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) gathered at the Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar to protest the prolonged delay in the release of their retirement dues.
Many of these retired employees had traveled from remote areas, highlighting the urgency of their situation.
The protesters employees said that most of them were suffering from acute diseases and lack access to adequate medical treatment due to the non-payment of their dues.
Meanwhile, the parents of children enrolled in different private schools of Baramulla district staged a protest in Sopore town against the occupation authorities’ decision to adopt outdated textbooks in government as well as private schools across Kashmir.
The protesters assembled in Sopore town to raise their voices against the authorities’ decision and said the textbooks prescribed by IIOJK JK board of school education (BOSE) were not updated for years together. They termed the textbooks as outdated and compared them with the expired medicines saying that the prescribed textbooks are hazardous for the future of students.
“When we look at the content published in the JKBOSE textbooks, it is outdated and implementing the same textbooks in schools will prove costly for the overall development of students,” they said
