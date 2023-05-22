UrduPoint.com

Protest Held Outside UN Office Against G20 Meeting In Srinagar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 11:09 PM

A sit-in protest was held in front of the United Nations Observer Mission on Monday against the G20 meeting, hosted by the Modi-led government in the internationally disputed territory of India's Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

The demonstration was held on the call of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference which was also attended by the AJK political leadership, civil society, and a large number of citizens.

The demonstration was held on the call of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference which was also attended by the AJK political leadership, civil society, and a large number of citizens.

Black flags were hoisted by the participants amid strong anti-India sloganeering. The protesters were chanting "Boycott Boycott G20 Boycott", "India! Leave Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" and other anti-Indian slogans.

While addressing the protesters, speakers said that India wants to mislead the world about the rightful freedom struggle of Kashmiris by holding the G20 meeting in Srinagar.

Speakers called for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute through the exercise of the right to self-determination.

The participants submitted a memorandum to the UN office drawing attention to the Indian government's machiavellian move to host G20's working group meeting in the disputed territory.

