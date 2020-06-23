UrduPoint.com
Protest Held Over Death Of Nurse In Hostel Of HFH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:01 PM

Protest held over death of nurse in hostel of HFH

Following the death of a nursing student in Holy Family Hospital (HFH) hostel, nurses, paramedical staff and nursing federation staged a protest demonstration and demanded to take strict action against criminal negligence of alleged staff

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Following the death of a nursing student in Holy Family Hospital (HFH) hostel, nurses, paramedical staff and nursing federation staged a protest demonstration and demanded to take strict action against criminal negligence of alleged staff.

The protesters alleged that the nursing student of third year namely Samia of Kotli Sattian died due to the alleged negligence of management of HFH and social warden.

The protesters said that on bad health, nursing staff asked the social warden to transfer her in emergency but she did not allowed and Samia died.

On Tuesday, nurses and other staff gathered outside the hospital and chanted slogans against the management and demanded to constitute a committee to probe the matter and register cases against them.

