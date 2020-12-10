UrduPoint.com
Protest Held To Condemn Human Rights Violation In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :A protest demonstration was held here on Thursday against human rights violations being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian occupation forces.  On call of Kashmir Committee Hyderabad, hundreds of workers and civil society members participated in the protest which was organized in connection with the International Human Rights Day observed every year on December 10 against violation of fundamental rights of innocent people of IIOJK.

The protest led by Imran Soharwardy, Ghazi Sallahuddin, Abid Qadri and others chanted slogans against the extremist Indian regime and set ablaze picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  Kashmiris of IIOJK were being brutally and systematically murdered, maimed and raped for the simple crime of demanding their right of self determination, the participants of the rally bewailed.  They demanded the world community's urgent attention towards the impending humanitarian crisis that had been reeling under heightened violence, state repression and unending military siege since August 5, 2019.  They urged international community to help ending the vicious cycle of state terrorism in the occupied territory, adding that it was high time that the world community should play its role and influence the Indian government to stop violence and pave way for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

