Protest Held To Show Solidarity With Palestinian People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A peaceful protest was organized under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. The demonstration was led by Acting Nazim of Central Zone Syed Saim Hussain.

The protest witnessed participation from people of all ages including children, youth, the elderly as well as individuals from different walks of life, all coming together to show support for the oppressed Palestinian people.

Addressing the participants, Syed Saim Hussain said, “We have stood with the Palestinian people in the past, we stand with them today and we will continue to stand with them in the future.

This is not just a Palestinian issue; it is a concern for the entire Muslim Ummah”.

At the end of the protest, participants offered prayers for the people of Palestine and called upon the international community to take immediate and effective action to stop Israeli aggression and ensure the rightful freedom and protection of the Palestinian people.

