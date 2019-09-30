Protest in Finland denounces Indian actions in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A anti-India protest demonstration was held in Helinski, the capital of Finland, to condemn the latest Indian actions in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protest demonstration was arranged by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation European Union zone. The protesters carrying Azad Kashmir's flags, banners and placards were chanting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

They also condemned the Indian tribunal's unilateral and biased decision to uphold the ban on JKLF without any concrete evidence and proper judicial proceedings.

The protesters said that the ban was imposed and then upheld by the Indian judiciary on the wishes of the Hindu extremist Indian government led by Narendra Modi.

A detailed statement issued by the party, the participants said that the demand for the fundamental rights of the people, especially the right to self-determination and freedom is not against any international law nor is it illegal to raise a voice against state terrorism.

The protesters demanded immediate release of JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik.