Protest In Front Of Nishpa Oil Field Karak Ends
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Commissioner of Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah, taking notice of the protest in front of the Nishpa Oil Field in Karak District, met with protestors along with the Deputy Commissioner Karak Shakeel Ahmad Jan.
The Regional Information Office on Sunday said they held successful negotiations with the protestors and the management of the MOL Company and as a result of the day long deliberations, the protesters ended their protest and dispersed peacefully.
After the end of the protest, the MOL Company Reg became active and started its work as usual.
Commissioner Kohat Division thanked the people of Karak, Karak District and MOL Company administration for showing seriousness in dialogue and ending the protest.
Commissioner Kohat assured that the promises made here would be adhered accordingly.
