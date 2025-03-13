Protest in Kurram enters in 12th day against road closures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The sit-in protest outside the Kurram Press Club against road blockades and deteriorating law and order on Thursday entered the 12th day. Hundreds of people participated in the demonstration, chanting slogans demanding the reopening of roads.

The protest organizers stated that they were fighting for their rights and against injustices.

They emphasized that despite the holy month of Ramdan, their access routes remain completely blocked. They have been under siege for 167 days, with the Tall-Parachinar highway being the only major route. They vowed to continue their sit-in until the main road was reopened.

The protesters warned that if the road was not opened by March 04, they would block all routes for the government.