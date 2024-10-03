Protest in Rawalpindi; 4000 cops to perform security duties

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi district police would deploy 4000 police personnel to ensure security arrangements and law and order during the possible protest of a political party, City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Khalid Hamdani said here on Thursday.

He said that police personnel would remain deployed on all entry and exit points and main roads.

Trained squads would be deployed to deal with such elements who try to disturb law and order. The CPO said that strict legal action would be taken against the rules violators.

With the help of CCTV cameras throughout the city, miscreants and lawbreakers would be identified, he said adding, no one would be allowed to disturb law and order or damage the public and private property. Enforcement of the law would be ensured in any case, he added.

He urged the parents not to allow their children to be part of any illegal activity.