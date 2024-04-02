Protest in Srinagar against Modi’s ‘Tax Terrorism’ & anti-people policies

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A protest demonstration was organized in Srinagar, occupied Jammu and Kashmir, condemning the anti-people policies of the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, including what was termed as “Tax Terrorism.”

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protest, led by Congress, criticized the BJP government’s use of the IT department for politically motivated “Tax Terrorism.”

Congress IIOJK General Secretaries Waseem Ahmad Shalla and Irfan Naqashbandi, along with DCC Srinagar President Imtiyaz Khan, spearheaded the protest, joined by other senior leaders and affiliated organizations.

The party alleged that the BJP, sensing defeat, is resorting to coercive tactics.

Protesters denounced targeted actions by the IT department, accusing the ruling BJP of engaging in vendetta politics against the opposition, particularly Congress and its allies.

Congress leaders emphasized that the BJP, fearing electoral defeat, is deploying various agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the IT department, to intimidate the opposition.

Speaking at the protest, Congress leaders criticized the BJP for creating a hostile political environment to cling to power.

They asserted that measures like freezing accounts and imposing hefty taxes will not deter Congress from challenging BJP’s policies, attributing BJP’s actions to its inability to accept Congress’ popularity and the people’s support.