Protest In Srinagar Against Modi’s ‘Tax Terrorism’ & Anti-people Policies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A protest demonstration was organized in Srinagar, occupied Jammu and Kashmir, condemning the anti-people policies of the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, including what was termed as “Tax Terrorism.”
According to Kashmir Media Service, the protest, led by Congress, criticized the BJP government’s use of the IT department for politically motivated “Tax Terrorism.”
Congress IIOJK General Secretaries Waseem Ahmad Shalla and Irfan Naqashbandi, along with DCC Srinagar President Imtiyaz Khan, spearheaded the protest, joined by other senior leaders and affiliated organizations.
The party alleged that the BJP, sensing defeat, is resorting to coercive tactics.
Protesters denounced targeted actions by the IT department, accusing the ruling BJP of engaging in vendetta politics against the opposition, particularly Congress and its allies.
Congress leaders emphasized that the BJP, fearing electoral defeat, is deploying various agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the IT department, to intimidate the opposition.
Speaking at the protest, Congress leaders criticized the BJP for creating a hostile political environment to cling to power.
They asserted that measures like freezing accounts and imposing hefty taxes will not deter Congress from challenging BJP’s policies, attributing BJP’s actions to its inability to accept Congress’ popularity and the people’s support.
Recent Stories
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Autism is mental condition that manifests differently in children. Dr Irum5 minutes ago
-
Senator Qadir for taking steps to improve country’s economy5 minutes ago
-
Freight train derailed near Chaghi district5 minutes ago
-
Jhang's Esarul Qasmi Park reopened for public5 minutes ago
-
CM launches Naya Dour, Saaf Suthra Lahore initiative15 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba laments occupation regime for denying payment to contractors15 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars for paying Sadqa-e-Fitr timely24 minutes ago
-
Naat competition held at AIOU25 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths factory producing spurious drinks25 minutes ago
-
Rs 30.5b distributed among 2.9m families under BISP so far: DG Punjab25 minutes ago
-
JIT formed to trace out missing baby Priya Kumari25 minutes ago
-
648 profiteers fined, 45 shopkeepers arrested25 minutes ago