Protest lodged with Indian deputy high commissioner over ceasefire violations by Indian forces

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Protest has been lodged with Indian Deputy High Commissioner over unprovoked ceasefire violations on LoC by summoning him in Foreign Office (FO).Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by DG South Asia and SAARC and spokesperson of FO.Indian deputy high commissioner was told India resorted to unprovoked firing in in Nezapir and Bagsar sectors of LoC on October 01 Tuesday.

A fifty years old woman embraced shahadat in the wake of this firing while 3 citizens were injured.FO spokesperson said Indian Occupation forces are persistently targeting and shelling civilian populated areas with heavy arms on LoC and working boundary.

Targeting civil population deliberately constitutes breach of international laws and human rights. Indian violations are a threat to regional peace. India should upheld ceasefire accord.The Director General South Asia and SAARC urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary