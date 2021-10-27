UrduPoint.com

Protest March Of Banned Outfit Should End: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday the so-called long march of a banned organisation was causing problems and its protest should be ended at the earliest.

Talking to media outside Election Commission of Pakistan, he said that the Federal Cabinet would have a detailed discussion on the issue and a detailed strategy would be prepared.

He said it was ironic that those claiming to be followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were causing problems for the common man.

He said that such protest marches should end now.

About T20 World Cup matches he said that the nation has received good news first trouncing India by record 10 wickets and then New Zealand yesterday. He said defeating India was also special, as Pakistan cricket had emerged from the crisis after 2009 attack on Sri Lankan team whereas India had pumped billions of rupees in its cricket. Similarly he said that the New Zealand's issue security must have been resolved now.

To a question he said he had come to ECP and details would be shared when the matter would proceed further.

