Protest Politics Harmful For Country, Ecomony: Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

Protest politics harmful for country, ecomony: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that at present Pakistan was facing internal and external challenges; therefore, politics of protest would not only prove harmful for our homeland but also impact its economy negatively.

In a media statement issued here, the chief minister said that in the given circumstances, the country needed nation's integrity and unity to get rid of heavy foreign debts and overcome other fiscal challenges. "So we all have to get on the same page to face these collective challenges for which political powers are also under heavy obligation to pull the nation out of huge debt by streamlining the economic affairs," he added.

Buzdar added that it was need of the hour to move forward with sagacity rather than showing unnecessary emotions and creating chaos, citing that the country could not progress with politics of unrest. "Negative politics will have to be done away with to attain progress and prosperity of the nation," he said and opined that ensuring stability, integrity and unity was the only solution to all crises.

