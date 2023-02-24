UrduPoint.com

Protest Procession Held Against August 05, Act Of India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 07:59 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):A protest procession was organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, a refugee organization, here on Friday on the completion of 1300 days of abrogating special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) since August 5, 2019.

Protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with condemnation of Indian acts of August 5, 2019.

The speakers on the occasion said that India had not only occupied the internationally recognized disputed state but repeatedly destroying the peace of the entire region by taking very illegal actions.

They said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A by the Indian parliament on August 5, 2019, proved that India not only violated UN resolutions but Hindutva ideologists promoted Anti-Muslim acts and usurped their basic rights.

"The way Indian government has violated the fundamental human, political, social and religious rights of the Kashmiri people is highly condemn able and world community must take a cognizance," they maintained.

The speakers said that during the worst military siege of IIOJ&K for the last 1300 days, Narendra Modi's government martyred more than 750 citizens including 13 women, youth and more than 3 thousand citizens were injured by bullets, tear gas, baton charge and pellet guns.

"India, like a brutal imperialist, is committing war crimes by continuously seizing their lands, if the world wants to see the combination of Mongols' brutality, Hitler's bloodthirstiness and Israel's viciousness, then the world should look at Jammu and Kashmir occupied by India", the speakers added.

"The Indian government arrested thousands of Kashmiri citizens under the black laws of OFFSPA, POTA and TADA to avoid public reaction", they lamented.

The speakers said that the Modi government had unilaterally broken all past conditional agreements by taking away their state from the Kashmiri people on August 5, 2019 and deprived them of their identity, flag and legislative affairs.� They said that 41% of Kashmiri citizens were currently suffering from severe mental stress due to their state being taken away from them and fundamental rights being violated.� They further said that India's attempt to declare the state of Jammu and Kashmir as its property through intimidation and military force had been completely failed, "India will never be successful in its nefarious plans and worst intentions" the speakers added.

They demanded the human rights organizations around the world including the United Nations Security Council, and OIC to annul the illegal actions of the Indian government on August 5, 2019 and give the people of the state a chance to hold a free referendum.�Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Muhammad, Raja Muhammad Aslam Khan, Shaukat Javed Mir, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor, Usman Ali Hashim, Syed Sultan Pirzada, Yasir Naqvi, Muhammad Rafi Karnahi, Riaz Awan, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Liaquat Ali Rana and others spoke on the occasion.

