Protest Rallies Galore In Islamabad To Condemn Israel On Palestine Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:15 PM

The members of civil society, workers of several political parties, students, farmers staged protest rallies, demonstrations in different parts of federal capital on Friday in connection with Palestine Solidarity Day (Youm-e-Yakjehti-e-Palestine) to protest Israeli atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The members of civil society, workers of several political parties, students, farmers staged protest rallies, demonstrations in different parts of Federal capital on Friday in connection with Palestine Solidarity Day (Youm-e-Yakjehti-e-Palestine) to protest Israeli atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians.

The day was observed on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with the the people of Palestine.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) , Jamaat-e-Islami, Sunni Rabita Council, Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen, Civil Society Organisations and others organised rallies in federal capital to commemorate the day.

A large number of people of federal capital turned up in the protest rally organised by Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen in favour of Palestinians after Friday prayers. The protesters marched on different roads of the federal capital which culminated at D Chowk.The protestors chanted slogans against Israel saying the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas was the defeat of Israel.

Various protest rallies were taken out from all cities and towns by almost all political parties.

The speakers stressed the need for concerted efforts by the Muslim countries to resolve Palestine issue.They questioned the criminal silence of international organisations over the Israeli aggressions.

Sunni Rabita Council took out a protest Israel Murdabad rally from Aabpara Chowk to Serena hotel. Chief of Ahle Sunnah Waljamaat Pakistan Allama Muhammad Ahmed Ludhyanvi, Mufti Tanvir Alam, Hafiz Naseer Ahmed, Maulana Abdur Rehman Muavia, leader of trader community Ajmal Baloch, and others addressed on the occasion.

The leadership of Ahl-e-Sunnat Waljamaat-e-Pakistan visited the UN office and presented a memorandum - urging the UN to declare Israel a terrorist state and recommend to the whole world to sever ties with it.

UN should constitute a committee comprising Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and others to find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue.

Tehreek-e-Jafria Pakistan also organised Youm-e-Murdabad Israel on the call of Agha Syed Hamid Mosvi. The rally was emerged from Jamia Khudija-tul-Kubra Tarlai Kalan in which slogans were chanted against Israel.

Special prayers were offered in Friday congregations with palms cupped in supplication, seeking the mitigation of the sufferings of the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir.

Condemnation resolutions were also adopted in Friday congregations demanding the end of atrocities against Palestinians. Ulema and religious leaders in their sermons called for greater unity among the Muslim Ummah and urged for making a joint efforts for freedom of Palestine.

