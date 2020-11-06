Protest Rallies Held Against French President's Intolerable Statement
Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:32 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, protest rallies continued in the city against the publications of blasphemous cartoons and intolerable statement of the French President Macron Emmuanuel.
In this connection, a rally was organized by the Jamiat Ulema islam(JUI) here at Jamia Islamia, Saddar in which a large number of people participated.
The protesters chanted slogans against France and called for boycott of French products.
Meanwhile Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Youth wing staged a protest demonstration outside Rawalpindi Press club against French President Macron for his anti-Islam statement.
The protesters were holding placards inscribed with anti-France slogans also chanted slogans against the French government .
They also asked the government to expel the French Ambassador from Pakistan.