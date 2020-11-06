Like other parts of the country, protest rallies continued in the city against the publications of blasphemous cartoons and intolerable statement of the French President Macron Emmuanuel

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, protest rallies continued in the city against the publications of blasphemous cartoons and intolerable statement of the French President Macron Emmuanuel.

In this connection, a rally was organized by the Jamiat Ulema islam(JUI) here at Jamia Islamia, Saddar in which a large number of people participated.

The protesters chanted slogans against France and called for boycott of French products.

Meanwhile Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Youth wing staged a protest demonstration outside Rawalpindi Press club against French President Macron for his anti-Islam statement.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with anti-France slogans also chanted slogans against the French government .

They also asked the government to expel the French Ambassador from Pakistan.