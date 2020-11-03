Protest rallies held against publication of blasphemous caricatures

Protest rallies were staged here on Tuesday to condemn the publication of blasphemous caricatures of the Holy prophet (PBUH) in France

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Protest rallies were staged here on Tuesday to condemn the publication of blasphemous caricatures of the Holy prophet (PBUH) in France.

The activists of Jamiat Tulba Arabia took out rally from Sindh University's old Campus to Hyderabad press club in condemnation against the blasphemous publication in France and Islamophobic comments of the French president.

The participants of the rally led by Abdul Waheed Qureshi, Aqeel Ahmed Khan and Hafiz Tahir Majeed raised slogans against the blasphemy. They said publication of blasphemous caricatures hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims of the world.

Meanwhile, employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation also staged a protest rally against publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and demanded for raising a strong voice against the act.

HMC employees led by Akram Rajput, Ghulam Muhammad Qureshi and others took out protest rally opposite press club and chanted slogans against president of France who supported the publication of blasphemous material.

They urged leadership of all Muslim countries to take up the matter at relevant international fora and to compel the French president to tender apology for his involvement in this act of fanning hatred among believers of two major religions.