Protest rallies held against publication of blasphemous sketches of Holy prophet (PBUH)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Protest rallies were held here on Thursday to condemn the publication of blasphemous sketches of Holy prophet (PBUH) in France.

Hundreds of workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) took out rally from Haider Chowk to Hyderabad press club in condemnation against the blasphemous publication in France and anti islam comments of the French president.

The participants of the rally led by Maulana Taj Muhammaf Nahioon, Maulana Azam Jehangiri and others raised slogans against the blasphemy.

They said publication of blasphemous caricatures was an act of extremism which hurts sentiments of billions Muslims in the world.

Meanwhile, Tahreek Istehkam Pakistan has also staged protest rally against publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and demanded for raising strong voice against the act of blasphemy.

TIP workers led by Abid Qadri, Ashraf Bozai, Ahsan Nagar and others took out protest rally opposite press club and chanted slogans against president of France.

They urged leadership of all Muslim countries to take up the matter at relevant international fora and compel the French president to tender apology for his involvement in this act .