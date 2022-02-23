ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President and Senior Minister AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Wednesday announced to organize protest demonstrations and rallies here on February 24 to draw attention of the international community towards the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

In a statement, he said that participants of the rally will march from National Press Club Islamabad to D-Chowk where Kashmiri leaders will address the participants.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that there will be protests rallies in Pakistan and abroad against Indian human rights violations in Kashmir. "It was also aimed to draw the attention of the world community towards the atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)" he added.

Senior Minister AJK said that Kashmir was a not a land dispute but it was a matter of lives of over ten million people.

He said that Mosques and Imambargahs were not safe in India due to the fascist ideology of Hindutva. "In India, our sisters and daughters cannot go out with their heads covered," said Sardar Tanveer.

He said that all the political parties of Pakistan and AJK have agreed that Kashmir has to be independent, adding that overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris have played their role in highlighting the Kashmir issue.

It may be recalled that various decisions were taken in the All Parties Kashmir Conference on 30th January to hold rallies in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, London, Brussels and in New York where Kashmiri leadership will participate in rallies while an international conference including large demonstrations will be held in London.