Protest rally against forcible possession of land in IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 07:57 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):A protest procession followed by rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on the call of All Parties Hurriyat Conference against confiscation and demolition of private properties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) here on Wednesday.

People gathered at Burhan Wani Chowk while chanting Anti-India and pro-freedom slogans holding banners and placards stated condemnation phrases of illegal confiscation of Kashmiri peoples' land.

Speakers on the occasion, speakers has said that the Indian government was using excavators as weapon of war against Kashmiri citizens to strengthen its illegal occupation in IIOJK.� "Destruction and confiscation of properties of citizens is the worst example of terrorism", they lamented.

The speakers said that the member states of the United Nations Security Council and Organization of Islamic cooperation (OIC) should stop the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and take immediate steps to stop the illegal occupation of people lands.

They demanded that UNSC must declare Indian measures of August 5, 2019 null and void to establish peace in the region.� "India should know that Kashmiri people do not accept India's forced military rule over the state", speakers added.�Opposition leader AJK Assembly Ch. Latif Akbar, Naib Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Aqeel-ur-Rehman, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Shaukat Javed Mir, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor, Ch. Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Asim Inqalabi, Muhammad Riaz Awan, Abdul Latif Abbasi, Raja Zakheer Khan, Ch. Muhammad Ismail, Mubarak Haider, Jahangir Mughal, Tanzeer Iqbal, Mudassir Abbasi, Muhammad Farooq Sheikh, Ch. Shehbaz Ahmed, M. Ishaq Shaheen, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Dr Safeer Ahmed, Syed Mehmood Shah among others also attended the rally.

