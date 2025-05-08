Protest Rally Against Indian Aggression Held In Nawabshah
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 11:33 PM
Various political, social, business, and religious groups across Nawabshah district once again staged protests on Thursday, in response to Indian aggression
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Various political, social, business, and religious groups across Nawabshah district once again staged protests on Thursday, in response to Indian aggression.
Protesters warned India that it had made a grave mistake and would now face serious consequences.
Speakers said that you started this war, we will end it. These remarks were made by leaders of different organizations including Pakistan People's Party, Mayor of Shaheed Benazirabad Qazi Rasheed Bhatti, PPP City President Khan Bahadur Bhatti, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Kashif Raza, and Traders' Union Chairman Kamran Qureshi. The leaders addressed a large gathering at the Press Club after leading protest rallies through the city.
Speakers emphasized that Pakistanis, especially Muslims, do not fear death and love martyrdom, unlike their enemies who fear death and are attached to worldly life.
They said that If we die, we will be called martyrs and if you die, you will go to hell. They reiterated their unwavering love for Pakistan and the Pakistan Army, crediting the army for allowing citizens to sleep peacefully at night.
The public event saw charged slogans in support of Pakistan and the military, while anti-Modi chants were raised, declaring, Those who support Modi are traitors. Later a symbolic effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also burned.
It is worth noting that such protests are being held regularly across the city by various political parties, business communities, lawyers, and educational institutions in a well-organized sequence.
APP/rzq/mwq
