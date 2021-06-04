UrduPoint.com
Protest Rally Against Indian Atrocities Held In Muzaffarabad

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:43 PM

Protest Rally against Indian state terrorism and atrocities was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Protest Rally against Indian state terrorism and atrocities was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday.

Hundreds of protesters became the part of protest to extend solidarity to unarmed Kashmiris while holding the banners and posters.

The protesters were chanting slogans against Indian atrocities.

Protestors were of view that evacuation of Indian forces from disputed land must be done before long.

Speakers maintained that Kashmiris have rejected the illegal occupation of India.

"UN should make deciding steps to bring peace in region", they added.

They said that "People of Jammu and Kashmir have right of resisting against Indian suppression according to UN resolutions."They reiterated that people of Azad Kashmir are prepared to standby with their brethren in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Shoukat Javed Mir, Jawed Ahmed Mughal, Maulana Qazi Muhammad Fahad, Maulana Zia ur Rehman Siddiqui, Khalil Ahmed Mughal, Qari Naveed Sakandari, Muhammad Ismaeel and other also addressed the rally.

