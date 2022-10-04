(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) : Civil society of District Kotli organized a protest rally near the Line of Control against Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

The rally was led by Ch Zaman, president Refugee Camp sub division Charhoi which started from Government Inter College Kotli and terminated at Gulpur Chowk.

The protestors raised slogans against the gross human rights abuses and brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK by the Indian forces.

The speakers on this occasion warned India to refrain from the increased coercive tactics against the freedom loving Kashmiris.

They called upon the international human rights organizations and the United Nations to move for getting innocent Kashmiris released from Indian jails including freedom fighter Yasin Malik.

Participants where carrying placards and banners bearing anti-India and pro freedom struggle from Indian yoke besides hoisting black flags bearing slogans of 'Boycott of Indian Home Minister Visit to IIOJK', 'Stop atrocities against innocent Kashmiris' and 'release Yasin Malik'.

The protestors burnt effigy of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah describing him the killer of thousands of the innocent Kashmiris struggling for the liberation of their motherland.

Meanwhile, an identical mass protest rally would be staged in Mirpur on Wednesday (Oct. 5) at 10.00 a,m against the Indian home Minister's visit to IIOJK.